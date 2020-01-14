Carissa Richmond: Coloma senior finds her niche on the lanes

For Coloma’s Carissa Richmond, bowling has been a passion since she was just three years old.
Richmond, now a senior on the Comets’ girls bowling team, has helped lead defending state champion Coloma this season.
“Carissa has really come out of her shell this season and has stepped up as a senior leader,” Comets coach Carley Burrell said. “She is performing extremely well under pressure as well this year, more than ever.
“I can easily say that Carissa is bowling the best she has her high school career, and she still has so much more to accomplish this year. I’m sure this won’t be the last time you hear of her bowling for Coloma this season.”
This season, Richmond has averaged right around 165 for the Comets. She also bowls competitively almost year-round.
“I’m used to the pressure and bowling competitively, because I bowl outside of the high school season,” said Richmond. “I bowl in many other tournaments. It’s not a specific league, but there’s tours we can do, and I also bowled nationally last year.”
Over the summer, Richmond participated in the 2019 Junior Gold Nationals, a tournament that features bowlers from across the country. She also participated in the DV8 Shootout, another national-level tournament, where she placed seventh to earn herself a little bit of scholarship money.
Richmond said she’d like to continue her bowling career at the collegiate level, though she is unsure where she will go to college after graduation.
Outside of bowling, Richmond plays clarinet in the school marching band. She carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom.
What was it like to be a part of a state championship team?
Being a part of that team, it was really exciting. It was nerve-racking, because every pin counted at the time, and every shot mattered. It was nerve-racking, but all of our hard work paid off at the end when we got our title.
How did you first start getting into bowling?
I started bowling when I was three. My grandparents had a bowling league up in Grand Rapids, and we would get up every Saturday and head up there. We’ve been bowling since we were little.
Do other members of your family also bowl?
My mom coaches for South Haven and my brother bowled collegiately. My whole family has bowled my whole life.
Is there something you would say is your favorite thing about being a bowler?
I love the head-to-head, the tension and the competitiveness. I love all of the pressure. I feel like I thrive off (the pressure). It makes me do better.
What are your plans after finishing high school?
Once I’m done at Coloma, right now I’m looking to go to college at four different colleges. Two are in-state and two are out-of-state. All of them are bowling colleges.
