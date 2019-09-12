Lake Michigan Catholic and Michigan Lutheran will renew their football rivalry at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League game.
The teams will be playing for the first time since 2013. The game will be played at the Lakeshore Rocket football field, which both teams share as their home. Catholic is technically the home team.
Lutheran restarted its football program in 2009. Catholic has won all four meetings between the teams since then, including a pair of Red Arrow Conference games in 2010 and 2011. Lutheran switched to eight-man football in 2012, and Catholic agreed to play eight-man games for two seasons.
Catholic (0-1, 1-1) is in its first full season of eight-man football. The Lakers beat Tekonsha 68-50 in their opener, but struggled to a 46-8 loss to Bridgman in their conference debut.
Lutheran (0-0, 1-1) snapped a 12-game losing streak last week with a 52-14 drubbing of Waldron and will look to build off that victory.
In other conference action, Lawrence (0-0, 0-2) will host Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (0-1, 0-2). Both teams had close losses to Climax-Scotts this season.
New Buffalo (0-0, 0-1) will host Martin (1-0, 2-0) in its conference opener. The Bison lost 36-15 to Battle Creek St. Philip on Saturday after an opening-week bye.
Bridgman (0-0, 2-0) will look to continue its strong start as it hosts Maple Valley (0-1) in a non-conference game. Bees quarterback Hunter Adams has thrown for 392 yards and rushed for 165 this season.
SMAC West
Lakeshore (0-1, 1-1) is coming off a tough 14-6 loss to defending division champion Portage Northern, but has a good chance to get back on track as it hosts Niles (0-1, 0-2). The Lancers have won 15 straight in the series, and the Vikings have been outscored 101-13 this season.
St. Joseph (1-0, 2-0) routed Niles 55-7 last week and will now travel to Mattawan (0-0, 1-1). Quarterback Troy Pratley has thrown for 321 yards and five touchdowns, and Jeremiah Sterling leads the Bears’ running game with 164 yards.
St. Joseph has won four straight in the series, with the Wildcats’ last win coming in 2012.
Independent
Benton Harbor (1-1) will travel to Indiana to take on Elkhart Central (3-0). The Blue Blazers won last year’s matchup 35-12.
Benton Harbor is coming off a 26-20 victory over Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills. Eric Johnson had 140 of the Tigers’ 341 rushing yards in the win.
Brandywine (2-0) avenged one of its two regular-season losses from a year ago in its opener against Coloma, and now will have a chance to do the same against Saugatuck (1-1). Jordan Abrams has led the Bobcats as expected this season, rushing for 310 yards and five touchdowns already.
River Valley (0-2) will try to get its first win at Lawton (2-0). The Blue Devils are off to a fast start with wins over Watervliet and Coloma.
Bangor (0-1) is scheduled to play at Vestaburg (2-0) in an eight-man game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings are playing a mixed schedule of 11-man and eight-man contests this season.
Wolverine
Dowagiac (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss to defending state champion Edwardsburg with a 35-0 victory over Three Rivers. Cailyn Murphy rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown in that game, and threw for 49 yards and a score.
The Chieftains will be favored to continue their winning ways at Allegan (0-2). Dowagiac has defeated the Tigers handily each of the last four years, and Allegan has just nine wins total in the last two seasons.
South Haven (0-2) has yet to score this season, and will have another tough test as it hosts Vicksburg (2-0).
BCS/SAC
Berrien Springs (2-0) is off to an impressive start after rallying to defeat Constantine last week, and will host Kalamazoo United (0-2) at St. Joseph’s Dickinson Stadium this week. United has already lost more games than it did last season, when it finished 11-1.
Buchanan (0-2) will host Coloma (0-2) in a battle of two teams looking for their first victory. Coloma won last season’s meeting 54-22 in a renewal of their former Lakeland Conference rivarly.
Watervliet (1-1) got its first win under new coach Josh Tremblay last week, beating Saugatuck 22-14. Don Smith had the key play of the game for the Panthers, a 101-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
This week, Watervliet is at Parchment (0-2), which has struggled to losses against a pair of Watervliet’s division rivals, Delton Kellogg and Saugatuck.
Southwest 10
Decatur (0-2, 0-2) has allowed just 28 points but scored only 15, and was stopped on the 1-yard line as time expired in a 14-8 loss to White Pigeon on Friday.
The Raiders will hope to get the offense moving at Eau Claire (0-2, 0-2). The Beavers have allowed 104 points this season.
Hartford (0-2, 0-2) is at Bloomingdale (0-1, 0-2) in a battle of teams that have struggled so far this season. Hartford’s Kyle Manning had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown last week.
Bloomingdale is scoreless on the year.