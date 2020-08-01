Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Cedar Waxwing.jpg

A cedar waxwing is seen July 16 in Watervliet Township. Cedar waxwings are plentiful year-round in Southwest Michigan.

 Photo provided / Janet King

Cedar waxwings are plentiful in Southwest Michigan all year, and Janet King of Watervliet Township recently captured some nice images of the species at her home.

In King’s photo you can see the yellow tail band and red wing-tip feathers.

Green Herons.jpg

A pair of green herons are seen July 21 in St. Joseph.
tanager.jpg

A male summer tanager is seen July 21 at Warren Dunes State Park.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.