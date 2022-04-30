Chatterbaits have been on the bass fishing scene for nearly 20 years, yet a surprising number of avid anglers lack the confidence to use them. Often called a “vibrating jig,” a chatterbait is basically a jig with a blade in front of it that makes it vibrate with enough gusto you can almost feel it in your elbows when you reel.
The chatterbait first hit the market back in 2004, when Ron Davis of Greenwood, S.C. started selling the ones he made in his garage. In the spring of 2006, a young bass pro named Bryan Thrift won a big tournament on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee and spilled the beans about Davis’s ChatterBait. Davis got more orders than he could fill from his garage, so he sold the rights to make this innovative lure to Z-Man, a much larger South Carolina company. Z-Man still owns the rights, and has several models and sizes of chatterbaits available. One of the most popular is the Jack Hammer, manufactured in Japan and featuring a nicely styled head and high-quality hook. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $15.99 per lure, and some big retail chains such as Dick’s Sporting Goods list them for $19.99 apiece. (The Original Chatterbait, still in Z-Man’s lineup, retails for $5.49.)