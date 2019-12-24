Buchanan’s Chris Young has started to come into his own on the basketball court this season.
Young’s ability to score has helped pace the Bucks early this season, as the senior guard’s early offensive efforts have helped Buchanan land a 3-1 record entering Christmas break.
Young’s most recent outing was a 16-point performance against Parchment last Friday, a 73-71 double-overtime win for the Bucks.
He also scored 24 points in the Bucks’ Dec. 17 win over Constantine, and poured in 34 in the season opener against Coloma on Dec. 10.
“He’s a three-year starter for varsity,” said Bucks coach Reid McBeth. “He’s a scorer for sure. He’s had a few years where he didn’t have as many scorers around him, and that makes it a little tougher. This year he’s got plenty of help around him, so you can’t really just focus on one guy.
“When you have someone like Chris who can go out and get some of his own points, he’s great in transition, he can hit it outside and he can take it to the basket, certainly that helps us for sure.”
Outside of basketball, Young also participates in track for Buchanan. He runs the 400, 200 and long jumps.
After graduation in the spring, he plans to attend college, hopefully to play basketball somewhere. Young said he might like to study sports management or sports writing. He carries a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.
Do you feel more confident in your scoring ability this season?
I feel like I’m more comfortable because we have other scorers on our team, so it gives me more opportunities to get open. We’re not just focused on one player, rather it’s the whole team. It gives me a lot of opportunities to score.
What was your offseason training like following last season?
I play AAU, so I travel to play basketball. I also have a basketball court outside, so I’m always out there playing with my brothers. I’m always looking for a place to hoop and to have fun and get better.
Are there any professional players that you draw inspiration from?
Right now I really like (Dallas Mavericks guard/forward) Luka Doncic’s play. He’s really young, and he inspires just with how patient he is and how much we works to be better. He’s really passionate about the game, and I think that’s really cool.
Do you have a pregame routine that helps you prepare for each game?
I love to listen to music, get myself hyped before the game. I always make sure that 30 minutes before our game, I’m always getting up shots. If there’s no hoop available, I’ll dribble a couple balls, just get warmed up and stretched out, try to get the other guys hyped.
What goals do you have for your senior season?
We really want to win our conference and our district this year, I think that’s definitely obtainable this year. We want to continue creating bonds every day and friendships. I just feel like we want to win as many games as possible, and I think we can do it.
