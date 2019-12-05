After winning its second state championship last season, Coloma’s girls bowling team is looking for more success.
The Comets won their first title in 2010. Current coach Carley Burrell was a member of that team.
“Our state title last season depended on the anchor bowler, just like it did nine years ago when it was last done, except I was the anchor bowler at the time,” Burrell said. “I feel that it is very rare to have a state champion come back as a coach and recreate and restructure the program to make it happen again.
“We now have qualified five or six times to go to state since I have been coach, and this is my seventh season.”
Emily Feldten had the anchor bowler job last season.
Feldten was instrumental in helping the Comets win a title, as she delivered a double (two strikes) and eight pins in the final frame of last season’s championship match, which lifted Coloma over Birch Run by an eight-pin margin.
Feldten returns with fellow seniors Morgan Hosbein, Carissa Richmond and Ashley Ikerd for their final seasons.
Experience thins out from there, however, said Burrell.
“This team is like no other we have had,” she said. “We have four senior returners. Three of the four girls are previously all-state. The other senior is previously all-conference.
“The remaining three girls are 100 percent brand new. They have never bowled competitively before. We have started from scratch, as much as how to walk up to the lane and how to hold the ball.”
New bowlers include freshman Clover Sinkler, sophomore Eadie Needham and junior Maddison McQuillan.
While starting with three brand new bowlers will certainly pose a challenge, Burrell said she believes the experience of her four seniors, who are expected to score an average of anywhere between 170 and 180 points per match, will go a long way.
“A state run is 100 percent a possibility,” Burrell said. “I have tons of faith in my seniors making this happen. They are very much aware that we have a large hole to fill to make up for the two starters we lost since last season.”
With the inexperience, moving this team to standard could be a season process, noted Burrell.
“I do believe that this will be a season-long effort by all members of the team to make this happen, but it is definitely possible with how motivated and determined my returners are,” she said.
The Comets’ girls team gets the season rolling next Monday with a match against Comstock at 4 p.m. at Kelley’s Bowl.
Coloma’s boys team returns 13 bowlers from last season’s team, and coach Sharon Ball thinks that experience will pay off.
The boys roster, with 15 bowlers listed, is large enough for both a varsity and junior varsity team.
“I am seeing lots of improvement from last year,” said Ball. “I can definitely see that they want it this year.”
Ball listed senior Damian Gomez and sophomore Jonathan Swetay as key bowlers on the varsity team. Gomez and Swetay finished 13th and 14th, respectively, at the regional match last season, narrowly missing out on a trip to the state finals (top 10 qualify).
Swetay averaged 181 last season, with Gomez averaging 172.
Charlie Cullitan and Nick Santarias, both seniors, as well as junior Ryan Wilson, should also contribute. Ball said she expects each to average somewhere around or over 170.
Freshman Brodie McQuillan rounds out the top six. He should bowl consistently around 160, said Ball.
While the Comets’ depth should be a strength, Ball said it still may be a process before the team comes together fully, particularly due to an injury of a potential key contributor.
“We are going to miss Eric Gomez this season,” Ball said. “He did exceptionally well during tryouts and at first practice, averaging 180 compared to last year’s average of 146. However, the weekend after tryouts, he broke several bones in his foot and is out for the season.”
The team still remains optimistic, however, and is setting goals to win a conference title and to send the team to the state finals.
“Our goals for the season are to bowl well in our early season tournaments, so later in the season we can possibly win some tournaments,” Ball said. “We also want to be conference champions. We finished second behind Bronson last year. We are going to make top three at regionals and qualify for state as a team and have numerous individuals also qualify for state.”
