NILES — Brandywine received all that it could handle from Constantine on Friday night.
The Falcons needed just seven plays to jump out to a 20-0 lead as they rolled to a 58-8 victory over the Bobcats in Division 6 pre-district play.
Brandywine entered Friday’s game as the No. 2-ranked team in Division 6.
“You have to give Constantine a lot of credit,” Brandywine coach Mike Nate said. “They just dominated us tonight. They jumped out and came to play. They stopped everything we had and we couldn’t stop them.
“We got beat by the better team tonight.”
The Falcons shut down a Bobcats offense that averaged over 50 points per contest during the regular season. Their offensive and defensive lines dominated the line of scrimmage,rushing for 434 yards while holding the Bobcats to -14. Jordan Abrams finished his last game as a Bobcat with eight carries for minus-5 yards.
Fullback Ty Dumm led the Falcons’ rushing attack with 12 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bobcats were forced to throw and Gabe Gouin didn’t have much time in the pocket. Brandywine’s lone score of the game came on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gouin to Jaelen Briggs in the second quarter. Gouin completed 10 of 20 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Frustration set in during the second half as star receiver Shane Brown was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. The senior finished his night with three catches for 23 yards.
Brandywine ends the 2019 season with a 9-1 record. The Bobcats joined the 1995 team as the only teams in program history with 9-0 regular seasons. Brandywine graduates 13 seniors, including its school record-holding rusher in Abrams and receiver in Brown.
Gouin returns as a senior next year, as does receiver Cameron Barrier.
“The seniors raised the bar here at Brandywine,” Nate said. “We’ve had some good teams and good seasons. This senior class has a lot to be proud of.”
Constantine 58, Brandywine 8
C 20 24 7 7 — 58
B 0 8 0 0 — 8
First quarter
C — Brayden Clark 11 run (Clark run), 9:26.
C — Ty Dumm 33 run (run failed), 7:02.
C — Hunter Bacheller 5 run (run failed), 5:15.
Second quarter
C — Bacheller 5 run (run good), 10:19.
C — Dumm 25 run (pass good), 7:36.
B — Jaelen Briggs 20 pass from Gabe Gouin (pass good), 2:57.
C — Clark 38 run (pass good), 0:22.
Third quarter
C — Trey Salisbury 16 pass from Bacheller (kick good), 4:29.
Fourth quarter
C — Gage Ensign 1 run (kick good), 1:34.
C B
First downs 20 12
Total yards 450 161
Rushes-yards 38-434 21-(minus-14)
Passing yards 16 175
Comp-att-int 1-1-0 15-25-1
Penalties 6-68 6-61
Individual statistics
Rushing — Brandywine: Jordan Abrams 8-(minus-5), Gouin 13-(minus-9). Constantine: Dumm 12-197, Clark 7-98, Bacheller 8-78, Isaac Hall 4-43, Ensign 3-2.
Passing — Brandywine: Gouin 15-25-175-1. Constantine: Bacheller 1-1-16-0.
Receiving — Brandywine: Cameron Barrier 6-88, Briggs 3-33, Abrams 3-31, Shane Brown 3-23. Constantine — Salisbury 1-16.
