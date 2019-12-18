ST. JOSEPH — Countryside’s boys basketball team and Lake Michigan Catholic’s girls squad both bounced back from losses as the two schools split a Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference White Division doubleheader on Tuesday.
Countryside won the boys game 77-34 after Catholic took the girls game 47-13.
Countryside’s boys win was the first for new coach Demarcus Gilbert. The Cougars lost their first two games to Bridgman and New Buffalo.
“We just wanted to get out and set a tone,” Gilbert said. “We’ve been struggling the first two games, so I just wanted them to get out here and do what we do.”
Countryside (1-1 BCS White, 1-2) never trailed, building a 24-5 first-quarter lead and coasting from there.
Jeffery Brown led the Cougars with 16 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Jamere Matlock added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Charles Booker also scored 12. Countryside had 10 players score.
“Jeffery did wonderful for us on the boards, he had a lot of rebounds and putbacks,” Gilbert said. “That’s what I try to teach, we’re a team, not just one person scoring. If we can get everybody to score like that every night, we can be a dangerous team.”
Catholic (1-2, 1-2) was hurt by 31 turnovers. Max Allen and Jacob Koenig led the Lakers with eight points apiece.
“It’s a varsity team with not a lot of experience at the varsity level,” Catholic coach Josh Beckmann said. “They work really hard, they’re doing everything I ask them to. They’re learning a whole new system. When you have that, mixed in with a very inexperienced team, it shows.”
In the girls game, Catholic (2-1, 3-1) had a better showing offensively than it did in last Thursday’s loss to Michigan Lutheran, when it was held scoreless in the first half.
“We were a little slow today too, like we were last Thursday,” Catholic coach Mary Vojtko said. “I had a timeout where I told the girls ‘Countryside, they’re playing hard, we need to match how they’re playing. We need to play with heart and just pick it up a little bit.’ We did that a little bit for the rest of the game I think.”
Maggie Tidey scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lakers, including five 3-pointers. She had 19 at halftime as the Lakers led 33-7. Emily Lage added 15 points.
“We had really great ball movement on the outside today, which opened up a lot of 3-pointers for Maggie,” Vojtko said. “She just was hitting them left and right.”
Celina Robinson and Yneisha Washington each scored five for Countryside (0-3, 0-3), which did not have a varsity girls team last season.
“When you have a group that you’re rebuilding, you look for little things, little improvements, little victories,” Countryside coach Derek Nestich said. “Lake Michigan Catholic is a team that’s look like they’ve played for a while and looks pretty consistent, but I’m happy with the way our girls work. I don’t think anybody outworks us. I’m proud of them.”
Countryside 77, Lake Michigan Catholic 34
COUNTRYSIDE (77)
Charles Booker 5 2-2 12, Lamarion Gordon 1 0-0 2, Jamere Matlock 5 1-7 12, Victor Norris 3 1-4 7, Sam Rollins 1 2-2 4, Elisha Smith 2 0-0 6, Brandon Buchanan 2 2-4 8, Terrance Allen 3 0-2 6, Jeffery Brown 7 2-2 16, Jamien Powell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 10-23 77.
CATHOLIC (34)
Max Allen 3 1-2 8, Diego Nerio 2 1-2 5, Nathaniel Green 1 0-0 2, Jacob Koenig 3 1-5 8, Jake Jozwiak 1 0-2 2, Andrew Conklin 1 0-0 2, Charles LaSata 1 1-3 3, Jonathon Jollay 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 4-16 34.
Countryside 24 15 17 21 — 77
Catholic 5 9 10 10 — 34
3-point goals — Countryside 5 (Smith 2, Buchanan 2, Matlock), Catholic 2 (Allen, Koenig). Total fouls — Countryside 16, Catholic 19. Fouled out — Conklin (Cath). Technical fouls — Nerio (Cath), Catholic bench. Rebounds — Brown (Cty) 10.
Records — Countryside 1-1 BCS White, 1-2; Catholic 1-2, 1-2.
Lake Michigan Catholic 47, Countryside 13
COUNTRYSIDE (13)
Zusette Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Celina Robinson 2 1-2 5, Yneisha Washington 2 1-4 5. Totals: 5 2-6 13.
CATHOLIC (47)
Chloe Mills 1 1-2 3, Elena Proos 2 0-0 5, Maggie Tidey 9 1-1 24, Emily Lage 7 1-2 15. Totals: 19 3-5 47.
Countryside 3 4 3 3 — 13
Catholic 11 22 9 5 — 47
3-point goals — Countryside 1 (Gonzalez), Catholic 6 (Tidey 5, Proos). Total fouls — Countryside 8, Catholic 7. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Mills (Cath) 10.
Records — Countryside 0-3 BCS White, 0-3; Catholic 2-1, 3-1.
