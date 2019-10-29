Times, dates set for football playoffs
Times and dates for the first round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs have been announced.
In Division 3, St. Joseph (6-3) will face Edwardsburg (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwardsburg.
Berrien Springs (8-0) and Dowagiac (6-3) will compete in the same Division 5 district.
The Shamrocks will host Kalamazoo United (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joseph, while the Chieftains will travel to face Hopkins (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
In Division 6, Brandywine (9-0) will play host to Constantine (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hartford (6-3) will travel to Schoolcraft (8-1) for a 7 p.m. Division 7 playoff opener Friday.
Tickets for district games are $6.
NBA fines Pistons’ Morris $35,000
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee.
NBA Executive Vice President Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the discipline Monday.
Morris’ actions came during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit. He is averaging 10.7 points in his first season with the Pistons.
NASCAR suspends Logano crew member
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR on Monday suspended a member of Joey Logano’s crew for one race after the tire specialist dragged Denny Hamlin to the ground in a chaotic scuffle between the rival drivers.
Dave Nichols Jr. horse-collared Hamlin and pulled him to the pavement after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Hamlin and Logano had been discussing an on-track incident that suddenly flared into a confrontation.
Many Team Penske crew members shielded Logano from a charging Hamlin, and Nichols approached him from behind and knocked Hamlin down. Nichols, crew chief Todd Gordon and competition director Travis Geisler were all called before NASCAR after the fracas.
Team Penske just last week made several crew change swaps that in part reunited Logano with the entire over-the-wall team he had during last year’s championship run.
Logano finished eighth at Martinsville and is ranked fourth in the standings with two races remaining in this round of the playoffs. The field of eight will be cut to four for the title race, and three spots remain available following Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Martinsville.
Stewart to drive stock car demonstration
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart will drive a stock car for the first time since he retired from NASCAR in 2016 when he makes a demonstration run at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Stewart will drive the No. 14 Ford on Thursday on the 3.426-mile, 20-turn track in advance of the United States Grand Prix. Stewart’s car will be outfitted with a passenger seat so he can show Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen how to wheel a 3,200-pound racecar around America’s only purpose-built Formula One track for this weekend’s race.
World Series flashers banned from ballparks
HOUSTON (AP) — The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.
Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.
Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
MLB says the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.