After finishing the regular season 5-4 last fall, Decatur had the opportunity to host two playoff games.
Raiders coach Joe Groh said those home games were a blessing, and hopes for an opportunity to do the same again this season.
“We’d like to qualify for the playoffs, then do something when we get there,” Groh said. “Last year, the playoffs were so weird. We were 5-4, and we hosted the first game that we won, and we hosted the second game for the district championship game against Holton that we lost.
“When you’re 5-4, you’re just happy to make the playoffs. You don’t even dream of getting a home game, let alone two of them. That was kind of nice.”
Groh said the Raiders have lower numbers this year, but return plenty of talent.
“I do have 10 seniors on my team, so we’re pretty experienced,” Groh said. “My offensive line, I got everybody back but one guy. My backfield, I’ve got everybody back but one guy. Defensively, it’s about the same way. We’re experienced, but we’re just so doggone shorthanded, an injury here or there would really hurt.”
The Raiders feature two seniors who are playing their fourth season at the varsity level. Jared Checkley plays offensive line and outside linebacker, and Jack O’Brien will get some reps at running back and play as a defensive lineman.
Groh said he expects a strength of the team to be the line.
“We’ve got four of the five starters back,” he said. “The replacement guy is looking really good. We’ve got some good size. We don’t have any hulking monsters, but we’ve got some guys at 190, 185 (pounds).”
Jonathan Camarillo (6-0, 195) will play alongside Checkley (6-0, 185) and O’Brien on the line.
Senior Colin Warkentien also plays running back, and will see some time at linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s our returning running back with the most yards,” Groh said.
Payton Hoekstra, also a senior, returns for Decatur at quarterback. Hoekstra is also a safety on defense. Offensively, his primary target at receiver will be Peyton Ebeling, who plays linebacker on defense.
Decatur finished in the middle of the pack in the Southwest 10 Conference last season, going 4-4 in conference.
Groh said he expects the league to again be competitive, with Centreville likely being the favorite.
Contact: bspencer@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSpencer