Decatur was stopped at the one-yard line on the game’s final play as White Pigeon escaped with a 14-8 victory Friday night in Southwest 10 Conference football action.
White Pigeon (2-0 Southwest 10, 2-0) led 14-0 at halftime. Decatur (0-2, 0-2) scored its touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Payton Hoekstra.
“We were working for that tying touchdown most of the fourth period,” Decatur coach Joe Groh said. “They made a real goal-line stand.”
Hoekstra completed 9 of 20 passes for 106 yards. Colin Warkentien had 47 yards rushing and 53 receiving to lead the Raiders.
Jared Checkley led the Decatur defense with 12 tackles.
White Pigeon 14, Decatur 8
W. Pigeon 8 6 0 0 — 14
Decatur 0 0 0 8 — 8
First quarter
WP — Anthony Rubio 1 run (Rubio run).
Second quarter
WP — Stone Kemp 5 pass from Lincoln Strasser (run failed).
Fourth quarter
D — Payton Hoekstra 1 run (Colin Warkentien pass from Hoekstra).
WP D
First downs 5 13
Total net yards 117 276
Rushes-yards 39-91 46-170
Passing yards 26 106
Comp-att-int 2-3-0 9-20-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-30 4-35
Punts-avg. 6-33.0 1-31.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Decatur: Warkentien 9-47.
Passing — Decatur: Hoekstra 9-20-1 106.
Receiving — Decatur: Warkentien 8-53.
Tackles — Decatur: Jared Checkley 12, Romeo Lopez 10, Peyton Ebeling 10.
Records — White Pigeon 2-0 Southwest 10, 2-0; Decatur 0-2, 0-2.
Fennville 22, Buchanan 19
Buchanan 0 9 10 0 — 19
Fennville 0 8 6 8 — 22
Second quarter
B — Gavin Fazi 1 run (kick failed).
F — Fennville touchdown (2-pt run good).
B — 23 field goal by Logan Grwinski.
Third quarter
B — 30 field goal by Grwinski.
B — Johnny Rager 4 run (Grwinski kick).
F — Fennville touchdown.
Fourth quarter
F — Fennville touchdown (2-pt run good).
B F
First downs 13 17
Total net yards 233 228
Rushes-yards 31-86 50-128
Passing yards 147 100
Comp-att-int 9-25-4 6-14-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-5
Penalties-yards 11-110 6-50
Individual statistics
Passing — Buchanan: Sam Riley 8-25, 4 INT.
Rushing — Buchanan: Gavin Fazi 4-35-1, Aidan Kile 6-22, Johnny Rager 8-18-1, Sam Riley 11-15.
Receiving — Jack Branch 3-52, Trey Oatsvall 1-40, Darius Griggs 2-37, Johnny Rager 1-13, Carteer Harrington 1-6.
Records — Buchanan 0-2, Fennville 1-1.
Dowagiac 35, Three Rivers 0
Dowagiac 13 8 7 7 — 35
TR 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
D — Cailyn Murphy 80 run (Christian Wilson kick).
D — De’Ondray Henry 10 run (kick failed).
Second quarter
D — TJ Reed 40 pass from Murphy (Henry run).
Third quarter
D — Henry 17 run (Wilson kick).
Fourth quarter
D — 3 yd run (Wilson kick).
D TR
First downs 20 8
Total net yards 414 148
Rushes-yards 52-365 29-85
Passing yards 49 63
Comp-att-int 2-6-0 5-11-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-38 6-40
Individual statistics
Passing — Dowagiac: Cailyn Murphy 2-5-1 49.
Rushing — Dowagiac: Murphy 6-135-1, De’Ondray Henry 13-89-2, Hunter Williamson 7-30.
Receiving — Dowagiac: TJ Reed 1-40-1.
Records — Dowagiac 1-1 Wolverine, 1-1; Three Rivers 0-2, 0-2.
Brandywine 68, Comstock 0
Comstock 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brandywine 34 13 14 7 — 68
First quarter
B — Jordan Abrams 23 run (Shane Brown from Gabe Gouin), 9:48.
B — Gouin 50 run (run failed), 4:12.
B — Jaelen Briggs 53 pass from Gouin (Bryce Taberski kick), 2:16.
B — Brown 6 pass from Gouin (Abrams run), 1:55.
B — Abrams 73 pass from Gouin (Taberski kick), :13.
Second quarter
B — Brown 15 pass from Gouin (pass failed), 9:01.
B — Gouin 1 run, 2:02 (Taberski kick), 2:02.
Third quarter
B — Abrams 70 run (Taberski kick), 9:25.
B — Briggs 52 run (Taberski kick), 2:29.
Fourth quarter
B — Steven Kendall 10 run (Taberski kick), 6:56.First downs
C B
First downs 5 20
Total net yards 93 519
Rushes-yards 27-(-15) 31-372
Passing yards 108 147
Comp-att-int 4-15-0 4-5-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 5-55
Punts-avg. 4-121 0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Brandywine: 10-174-2, Gabe Gouin 6-80-2, Jaelen Briggs 2-54-1, Steven Kendall 1-10-1.
Passing — Brandywine: Gabe Gouin 4-5-4 147.
Receiving — Brandywine: Shane Brown 2-21-2, Abrams 1-73-1, Briggs 1-53-1.
Centreville 50, Hartford 12
Hartford trailed just 22-12 at halftime before Centreville pulled away in the second half.
Kyle Manning threw a 33-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 1-yard score for the Indians. Aaron Sinclair contributed 37 yards rushing and 31 receiving.Hartford (0-2 Southwest 10, 0-2) had 156 yards of offense as a team.
Centreville (2-0, 2-0) gained 411 yards, all on the ground. Ben Yoder ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylen Wyckoff added 107 yards and four scores.
Girls golf
Marshall Inv.
Team scores — 1. Marshall 369, 2. St. Joseph 371, 3. Charlotte 380, 4. Kal. Christian 386, 5. East Jackson 395, 6. Coldwater 396, 7. Mason 396, 8. BC Harper Creek 396, 9. Portage Central 403, 10. Gull Lake 424, 11. Portage Northern 428, 12. Parma Western 433, 13. Lakeshore 434, 14. BC Lakeview 436, 15. Jackson Lumen Christi 446, 16. Olivet 470.
Medalist — Karlee Malone (Marshall) 81
St. Joseph — Maya Hunter 87, Madison Jackson 92, Leah Terry 93, Gracie Thomas 99.
Lakeshore — Olivia Miller 106, Isabella Najera 107, Isabella Parker 109, Lily Florian 112.