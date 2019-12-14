ST. JOSEPH — Lakeshore took control of Friday’s boys basketball game against St. Joseph with defense.
After a slow start, the Lancers held the Bears to just 10 points over the final three quarters of their 47-24 Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division victory.
“We really defended well,” Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder said. “We kind of figured we could frustrate them defensively. I certainly didn’t expect 10 points in three quarters.”
St. Joseph won the girls game of the doubleheader 61-29.
In the boys game, J.J. Bushu provided most of the offense for Lakeshore (1-0 SMAC West, 2-0), scoring a game-high 25 points. He was 12 for 13 from the free-throw line.
“He makes us go,” Schroeder said. “He’s athletic, he can shoot it. He’s turned himself into a really good player. He plays so fast for us.
“Once everybody else kind of gets in rhythm offensively, I think we’re going to be dangerous.”
St. Joseph (0-1, 0-2) got off to a good start. The Bears made four first-quarter 3-pointers as they raced out to a 14-4 lead.
However, they managed just three points in the second quarter and were shut out in the third.
“We had a good start, but things bogged down after that,” St. Joseph coach Gregg Schaffer said. “It was frustrating.
“Lakeshore plays very good defense, so you have to execute well to score against them. We have not been consistent on that side of the ball yet this year. We’re going to work real hard to change that.”
Jeremiah Sterling and Brennen Kerns led the Bears with eight points apiece. Lakeshore’s Dylan Clem added seven points and five rebounds.
In the girls game, St. Joseph (2-0, 2-2) took control in the second quarter, using an 11-0 run to build a 30-11 lead, and was never threatened after that.
Getting the ball inside was key for the Bears, as Alex Malone and Karly Klaer did much of the scoring during the run. Malone finished with 12 points and Klaer added 10, all in the first half. Both players also had eight rebounds, as did Avery Blomgren, leading to a 44-24 advantage on the glass.
“The idea is always to try get the ball into the paint first before you take any outside shots,” St. Joseph coach Tracey Bloodworth said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of that. We did a good job of just going to the hole and scoring and getting fouled quite a bit in that second quarter.
“We played hard and played pretty well.”
The Bears’ interior dominance opened things up on the outside for Emma Inman, who hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 14 points.
“I thought she did a good job of finding her groove,” Bloodworth said. “She took a couple tough ones, but for the most part she took the right shots.”
Ella Jeske led Lakeshore (0-2, 1-2) with six points. The Lancers were hurt by 30 turnovers.
“We made way too many mistakes,” Lakeshore coach Michael Clark said. “I like the way this team can play defense — it may not look like it because of the score, but a lot of those points weren’t because of our defense, it was because of our offense. You’ve got to get possessions, you’ve got to shoot the ball at the other end of the floor.”
Lakeshore 47, St. Joseph 24
LAKESHORE (47)
Grant Ruddell 1 0-0 2, JJ Bushu 6 12-13 25, Ben Brower 3 0-0 6, Ja’Kobe Young 2 0-0 4, Dylan Clem 2 3-4 7, Gavin Foster 0 1-2 1, Riley Adams 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 18-21 47.
ST. JOSEPH (24)
Jeremiah Sterling 3 0-4 8, Luke Hedstrom 0 1-4 1, Andy Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Griffin Shinrock 1 0-0 2, Brennen Kerns 2 2-2 8, Sam Simpson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-10 24.
Lakeshore 8 12 13 14 — 47
St. Joseph 14 3 0 7 — 24
3-point goals — Lakeshore 1 (Bushu), St. Joseph 5 (Sterling 2, Kerns 2, Blomgren). Total fouls — Lakeshore 11, St. Joseph 18. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Lakeshore 19 (Clem 5, Young 5), St. Joseph 16. Steals — Bushu (L) 5.
Records — Lakeshore 1-0 SMAC West, 2-0; St. Joseph 0-1, 0-2.
St. Joseph 61, Lakeshore 29
LAKESHORE (29)
Ella Jeske 3 0-1 6, Jayden Schmaltz 2 0-0 4, Olivia Trivedi 0 2-4 2, Reneigh Sandmann 1 0-0 2, Morgan Tillman 1 2-3 4, Riley Pifer 0 2-2, Hollee Hercik 2 0-1 4, Dominique Cela 1 0-0 3, Shelby Grau 0 2-3 2. Totals: 10 8-14 29.
ST. JOSEPH (61)
Alyssa Krenek 1 0-0 3, Avery Blomgren 0 1-2 1, Maya Hunter 2 0-0 5, Symone King 2 1-3 5, Leah Barlow 2 1-2 5, Emma Inman 5 0-0 14, Eleah Hedstrom 3 0-0 6, Alex Malone 4 4-6 12, Karly Klaer 5 0-0 10. Totals: 24 7-11 61.
Lakeshore 6 9 3 11 — 29
St. Joseph 12 18 10 21 — 61
3-point goals — Lakeshore 1 (Cela), St. Joseph 6 (Inman 4, Krenek, Hunter). Total fouls — Lakeshore 12, St. Joseph 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Lakeshore 24 (Tillman 5), St. Joseph 44 (Blomgren 8, Klaer 8, Malone 8). Steals — Barlow (SJ) 4, Inman (SJ) 3, Tillman (L) 3.
Records — Lakeshore 0-2 SMAC West, 1-2; St. Joseph 2-0, 2-2.
