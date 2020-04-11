Kayaks fill the bill for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent order concerning boating.
Earlier this week, she said that boating is OK as long as you observe proper social distancing. That means if you’re going out in your boat, you can only take along members of your household.
My buddy and fellow outdoor writer Bob Gwizdz and I took advantage of this week’s beautiful weather and met at a couple of different lakes. I had two Old Town kayaks on my trailer and loaned him the pedal drive PDL model. I took the paddle-powered Predator 13 and put Gus the miniature weiner dog mix in with me both days.
Monday we met at a lake with water as clear as Aquafina, taking great care to maintain the 6-foot distance between us. It was Bob’s first time fishing from a kayak, and his main complaint (not that he really complained) was that he’s used to standing while fishing. Otherwise, he was comfortable.
My main complaint was that I haven’t spent nearly enough time fishing from a paddle-powered kayak. My throbbing shoulder joints have kept me awake at night and as I sit and write this, my back muscles ping threads of pain across my shoulder blades.
To make a long story short, the lake we fished near Paw Paw was not producing fish like it had the day before for me and I caught the only bass.
The day before, Sunday, I’d decided to check that lake out before the trip with Bob, ready to choose a different lake if the catching was lackluster. While working along the drop-off, I noticed a white golden retriever wading knee deep, scanning the shallow water.
Her mistress was on the lawn in front of a nice house, cleaning up weeds.
“What’s your golden searching for?” I asked.
“Fish. You might as well forget about catching any yourself,” the lady said with a laugh. “She catches all of them.” I’d only caught two small bass before I encountered the dog chasing fish near shore. Following her lead and casting right up to the bank in mere inches of water I soon caught a 14-inch largemouth, quickly releasing it. I pedaled the kayak on down the lake, out of sight from the dog and owner, continuing to fish shallow and caught several more. On the way back towards the ramp, the white dog was still at it and the lady had been joined by a guy, probably her husband. When I asked if their dog had caught any, the fellow replied that he hadn’t noticed any success, but that “she does this all day every day.”
Just about then, I felt a tap on the little Ned rig worm I’d cast, set the hook and was into the biggest fish of the day – 16 inches long. When I pulled the fish out of the net, the dog stopped her own efforts and stared at me and the fish. Her tail was down and motionless, and the typical golden retriever smile wasn’t there.
“Aw mister,” her glum look seemed to say. “I’ve been fishing here all my life and haven’t ever caught one that big. D-a-a-ang.”
The two kayaks, Gus the weiner dog and I met up with Bob again Wednesday afternoon, this time at a small lake near me that a bluegill fisherman had shown Bob a decade prior.
“My buddy used to say that when the buds appear on the trees, you can catch bluegills in inches of water,” Bob had told me.
Buds were all over the trees so we targeted bluegills with Berkley Power Maggies, artificial lures that mimic real maggots and taste great to fish. Bob’s bluegill expert preferred wiggly redworms, but live bait has been hard to come by during this societal shutdown.
Bob garnered a decent-sized bluegill almost immediately. I lasted 10 minutes watching a bobber, then switched to bass fishing. While I cast, Gus took a position on top of the bow’s compartment lid, fascinated by a pair of mallards milling in the reeds near shore.
He took one misstep, and suddenly his toenails were scratching the slick front deck, trying to gain a grip on the hard plastic. “Kerploosh!” he was in the water.
This was the second time Gus had fallen out of a kayak, and he knew enough to swim down the kayak’s side to where I could grab the handle on his Outward Hound PFD and pull him back aboard. Of course he had to climb on my lap before shaking off the cold water.
The lake turned out to be pretty good for bass, and I caught eight while Bob unsuccessfully continued bluegill fishing. Finally he switched to a bass lure and caught a largemouth before it was time to leave.
As long as we all continue to socially distance ourselves, fishing remains a great way to forget about the world’s problems for a little while.