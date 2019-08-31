Dowagiac's football team wasn't able to overcome Edwardsburg in a 46-8 loss to the defending Division 4 state champions on Thurday.
An 11-yard Alex McIntosh touchdown catch from quarterback Cailyn Murphy cut Edwardsburg's lead to 16-8 in the second quarter but the Eddies reeled off 30 consecutive points to seal the win.
De'Ondray Henry led the Chieftans with 42 yards on eight carries and Lamberto Paredes had six tackles to lead the defense.
Mac Gaideski had 72 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Eddies.
Bridgman 58, North Adams-Jerome 16
Bridgman kicked off the 2019 season with a 58-16 win over North Adams-Jerome on Thursday in its eight-player football debut.
Quarterback Hunter Adams was 7 of 11 for 319 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Donnie Necas led Bridgman receivers with four catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns while Jackson Schmaltz, Kristian Dalton, and Nate Necas (2) also caught touchdowns.
Donnie Necas added seven tackles on defense and a fumble strip for a touchdown. Bridgman led 36-0 at halftime and 50-8 after three quarters.