Dowagiac’s football team fell behind early against Hopkins and never recovered in a 29-14 Division 5 district semifinal Friday.
The Chieftains trailed 22-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Dowagiac was able to get on the board by way of a trick play when quarterback Cailyn Murphy pitched the ball to DJ Lanier, who then returned the ball back to Murphy.
Murphy ran 58 yards for a score to move it to 22-6, but Hopkins answered with another score soon after that put away the Chieftains for good.
Murphy returned the favor in the fourth, finding Lanier with a four-yard touchdown pass as time wound down for Dowagiac’s second touchdown.
The Chieftains end the season with a 6-4 mark.
D 0 0 6 8 — 14
H 8 14 0 7 — 29
Records — Dowagiac 6-4, Hopkins 9-1.