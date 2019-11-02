By HP STAFF

Dowagiac’s football team fell behind early against Hopkins and never recovered in a 29-14 Division 5 district semifinal Friday.

The Chieftains trailed 22-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Dowagiac was able to get on the board by way of a trick play when quarterback Cailyn Murphy pitched the ball to DJ Lanier, who then returned the ball back to Murphy.

Murphy ran 58 yards for a score to move it to 22-6, but Hopkins answered with another score soon after that put away the Chieftains for good.

Murphy returned the favor in the fourth, finding Lanier with a four-yard touchdown pass as time wound down for Dowagiac’s second touchdown.

The Chieftains end the season with a 6-4 mark.

D 0 0 6 8 — 14

H 8 14 0 7 — 29

Records — Dowagiac 6-4, Hopkins 9-1.