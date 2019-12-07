Dowagiac has high hopes as the boys basketball season gets underway.
After finishing second in the Wolverine Conference South last season with a 5-3 (11-10) record, head coach Danum Hunt and the Chieftains have their sights set on winning the South this year.
The Chieftains bring back several key cogs, including four-year varsity player Demetrius Lanier and three-year varsity players Trae Brookins, Dashawn Brooks, TaJuan Reed, and Cailyn Murphy. Brookins led the team in scoring with 15 points per game last season and Lanier was second on the team with 14.5 points.
“(Demetrius) is our team leader,” Hunt said. “Trae was our leading scorer last year. We really depend on him for our outside shooting. Those guys have been here and are ready to take the next step.”
Dowagiac’s roster will feature two sets of identical twins in juniors Michael and Stewart Smith and sophomores Cole and Henry Weller. The Smiths and Wellers were standouts on the junior varsity team last season, with Henry and Cole leading the team in scoring.
“It’s fun having those four around,” Hunt said. “They’re catching on to things fast and have shown a lot of growth. They’ve given us some depth we didn’t have. It’s nice to have that.”
After sitting out last season due to transfer rules, De’Ondray Henry will see minutes in the frontcourt.
“We’re happy to have De’Ondray with us this season,” Hunt said. “He will be key both on the boards and on the defensive side of the court.”
What the Chieftains lack in size they make up for with their experience, quickness, and shooting ability.
“We’ve played ‘small ball’ for most of my time as the head coach,” Hunt said. “Sometimes it works to our advantage.”
With Lanier and Brookins leading the way and the Smiths and Wellers providing talented depth, the Chieftains believe they have what it takes to challenge for the conference title and beyond.
“I expect us to be very competitive,” Hunt said. “We have the ability to be in a position to compete for the championship. We’re putting in the work to be in that position when that time comes.”
Dowagiac’s season starts on Tuesday when it hosts perennial power Benton Harbor.
“They’re pretty excited,” Hunt said. “Being a former student-athlete at Benton Harbor, it’s always a big game for both myself and my players. We’re looking forward to a great game.”
South Haven coach Larry Ash couldn’t be happier with the group of young men on the basketball team this year.
“You run into teams you see and you can tell that they don’t get along,” Ash said. “But this group of guys love playing together. Everyone likes everyone and that’s big. It’s fun coaching a team that loves everybody. We can’t be successful and reach our goals without everyone being on board.”
The Rams return five seniors from a unit that finished second in the Wolverine North last season with a 5-2, 10-10 record.
Senior Anthony White returns and will be joined in the frontcourt by fellow senior Bo Larkin and junior Jayden Hymdanhimi.
“(Anthony) is undersized but brings a lot of intensity to the position and was our leading rebounder last year,” Ash said. “Bo came in off the bench and will be a starter this year. We’re expecting a lot out of Jayden this year.
“We’ll have to live and die by these guys in the post. They’re undersized but they’re fast and scrappy.”
The Rams bring back senior guards Brenden Williamson and Zander Russell, with junior Xavier Ward joining them in the starting lineup.
“Brenden was our second-leading scorer last year,” Ash said. “Zander is a good shooter and finisher, and Xavier is both a good ballhandler and shooter.”
Senior Darmian Elliott and juniors Jackson Williams, Chris Rainey, and Brandon Petty will provide wing and guard depth for the Rams.
“Darmian is scrappy and has nice speed,” Ash said. “I expect him to come in and lead the guards coming off the bench for us. Brandon is probably the fastest player on the team. We’re going to press a lot and put him on their point guard and worry them to death.
Due to its lack of size in the post, South Haven will utilize a three-guard lineup this season to take advantage of its team speed.
“Whatever you ask them to do they’ll do,” Ash said. “We have lots of speed and have to utilize it the best we can because we won’t be able to pound the ball inside the way we would like to.”
With the Rams entering their final season in the Wolverine Conference, Ash would like to finish things on a high note.
“We always set our goals pretty high,” Ash said. “We want to win the North and make a good run at the conference title. Otsego will be really good, and Dowagiac and Three Rivers out of the South. We’re going to compete against Otsego the best we can and go from there.”
