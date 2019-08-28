Dowagiac’s football team will have a new head coach this season, but the face filling the role is a familiar one.
Randy Brooks takes over at the helm for the Chieftains, who finished 4-5 last fall. He replaces long-time coach Mike Stanger.
Brooks, who spent the last 10 seasons as defensive coordinator at Edwardsburg, has been an educator in the Dowagiac district for over 30 years.
Brooks was also an assistant at Dowagiac from 1988 to 2006, with short assistant-coaching stints at Brandywine and South Bend Riley before starting at Edwardsburg.
This will be Brooks’ first gig as head football coach.
“I work in Dowagiac,” said Brooks. “I was a teacher for 32 years, and I’m still a mentor teacher in the district, so the appeal for me was working in the school, and then after school, all in the same place.
“Some of the people have been saying, ‘you’re back in black.’ It’s fun. I’m re-connecting with some of my former players and coaches. It’s fun working with those guys again.”
Brooks is bringing a bit of a different look offensively and defensively than what the Chieftains have featured in the past.
“It’s a learning process,” Brooks said. “We’re in a transition period. They struggled a little bit last year. They lost a lot to graduation, but they had a pretty decent JV team. It’s a work in progress right now, and we’re just trying to get better every day.”
One area where Brooks said he expects Dowagiac to excel is in the skill positions.
Alex McIntosh is a returning starter at wide receiver and defensive back. TJ Reed also plays receiver and defensive back.
Dashawn Brooks started at linebacker last season, but will move to defensive back this season. Brooks is also the Chieftains’ backup quarterback, and is competing for the starting tailback position.
Cailyn Murphy, a senior, was an all-conference player last season. He returns for his final season at quarterback.
Hunter Williamson will start at linebacker and fullback. Terrance Price will also play linebacker and running back.
Brooks said, while skill and speed positions are deep, line play will be a bit more inexperienced.
“We want to see how quickly they come along and adapt to the new blocking scheme,” said Brooks.
Junior Ryan Roach and senior Mikey Schlup are both two-way linemen, and Brooks expects them to be two leaders up front.
Luke Taton is also on the offensive line, and will play linebacker on defense.
