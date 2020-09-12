Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Eagle

One of two adult bald eagles migrating together on Sept. 2 over Warren Dunes State Park.

 Photo provided / Brad Anderson

Bald eagles are on the move and passing through Southwest Michigan on their way to the southern U.S. for the winter.

On Sept. 2, Brad Anderson of Bridgman witnessed two adult bald eagles flying southward at Warren Dunes State Park.

Hawk

A broad-winged hawk in flight over Warren Dunes State Park on Aug. 23.
Red knot

A red knot on Sept. 7 at Tiscornia Park in St. Joseph.
Flycatcher

An olive-sided flycatcher on Aug. 15 at Warren Dunes State Park.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.