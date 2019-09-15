ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph's two early goals proved enough for the Bears in Saturday's rivalry game against visiting Lakeshore.
The Bears put two goals in inside the opening 20 minutes, then used defense to hold on in a 2-1 Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference boys soccer match played at St. Joseph.
The win gave the Division 2 No. 5-rated Bears their 10th victory on the season.
Before Saturday's tilt, Lakeshore had won six of the last seven matchups against the Bears, with St. Joseph's only other win coming in the first of three games played between the two teams last season.
"I would guess both teams didn't play the way we normally do, because it's a rivalry game," St. Joseph coach John Brown said. "Hats off to Lakeshore, they played really well. For our guys, we're pretty banged up right now a little bit. The last two games we've had ankle injuries left and right. It's the next guy up, just plugging in positions they don't usually play.
"They play as one, and are willing to make sacrifices. They've bought into what we're doing. It's exciting, but it's a process."
St. Joseph (5-1 SMAC, 10-2) got on the board quick with an athletic goal by junior midfielder Jack Pender. Just over 15 minutes into the game, Jacob Scouler sent the ball forward to Pender, who jumped and kicked the ball into the net in one motion.
"That's a goal for any team, to come out and score," Brown said of the Bears' quick goals "We've got some pretty quick dudes. We're pretty fortunate, and I think we'd give pressure to any team that we play. If teams get caught a little bit, we hope to take advantage of it."
"Just miscommunication. It's frustrating," added Lakeshore coach Brian Samuel on the goals. "We talked about some stuff pregame, and we just didn't execute. Once we got that figured out, we were OK and improved that. We're still learning, and hopefully we're there by districts."
Lakeshore (2-4, 6-6) matched St. Joseph's intensity early, generating multiple scoring opportunities. Both the Lancers and Bears had five shots in the first half.
Tom Bitzer scored Lakeshore's goal after dribbling down the far side of the field and finishing low and away past St. Joseph keeper Preston Nichols.
Nichols, who played the first half for St. Joseph, had four saves. Nick Menke played the second half for the Bears. Since Lakeshore didn't have an official shot on goal in the second half, Menke didn't tally any saves.
Though Lakeshore didn't have a second-half shot, it still created opportunities with corner kicks and forward pressure. Bitzer even had a long shot that just missed, bouncing off the crossbar midway through the second half.
"I told my boys I thought in the second half we had a couple more chances, and it just didn't go in for us," Samuel said. "But hold your head up. It's a great rivalry game. I enjoyed watching the game. It was fun from both sides, and both sides played great. We just didn't come out on top. St. Joe did what they needed to and put two in."
St. Joseph finished with seven shots on goal.
Brown said it was a team effort to shut down the Lancers' offense.
"It's 11 (players)," said Brown. "Everyone is tracking back. We're getting up, we're blocking shots. I thought Preston made some good saves in the first half to keep us there. Nick, in the second half, didn't have to do a whole lot, so they worked again as one and did what they needed to do to get the result."
After Saturday's loss, Lakeshore enters a difficult stretch of games on its schedule, including a home tilt against Division 2 No. 4-rated Mattawan on Sept. 24.
"We've got to get after it," Samuel said. "These guys are learning how to fight and play, and that's all that we want."
St. Joseph 2, Lakeshore 1
Goals — St. Joseph: Jack Pender, Jacob Scouler. Lakeshore: Tom Bitzer.
Assists — St. Joseph: Scouler, Seth Walters.
Shots on goal — St. Joseph 7, Lakeshore 5.
Saves — Preston Nichols (SJ) 4, Nick Menke (SJ) 0, Oli Carmody (L) 5.
Halftime — St. Joseph 2-1.
JV — St. Joseph 5-2.
Records — St. Joseph 5-1 SMAC, 10-2; Lakeshore 2-4, 6-6.