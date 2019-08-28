One word describes first-year Eau Claire head coach Craig Fisher’s aim for the 2019 season.
“Consistency,” he said. “Consistency in the way we practice and the way we perform on the field. Every play has to be consistent. We have to keep these freshmen and sophomores in the program in order to build that.
“The kids are coming along; they’re learning. We’re stressing the fundamentals and we’re gearing up for game one.”
Eau Claire had just 12 players on the roster last season and was unable to play a full varsity schedule. The Beavers played five varsity games (1-4) and conducted four scrimmages. Eau Claire has 15 players this season and expects to play a full varsity schedule.
The Beavers only lost one player to graduation in lineman Anthony Ellis. Darian Davis returns as the team’s lone senior and will slide into the quarterback position. Davis was a wide receiver and defensive back last season.
Junior lineman Micah Harris and sophomore linebacker Logan Gothberg will be important returning players.
“We’re going to run some motion and try to hit the outside and use our speed,” Fisher said. “We’ll use multiple fronts and use our play-action pass. On defense, we’re trying to be fundamentally strong, tackle hard, and flow to the ball.”
Junior Jae’lyn Williams is new to the team and will play halfback this season. Freshman Joel Gomez will play halfback and defensive back. Ryan and Charles Dunn will bolster both the offensive and defensive lines as freshmen.
The Southwest 10 will be formidable once again with programs like Centreville, White Pigeon, Decatur, and Mendon vying for the conference title. Eau Claire aims to play a full season and stay injury-free.
“We’re just taking things one game at a time,” Fisher said. “I’m really excited about the season. The kids have come a long way since we started practice. We’re hoping to improve as the season goes on.”
