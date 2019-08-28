South Haven’s football team is hoping to make some positive changes after a tough few seasons.
The Rams are winless the last two seasons, but Mark Eddy, the Rams’ new coach, is doing his best to turn the program in the right direction.
So far, he likes what he sees from the guys in practice.
“Our attitude is really good,” said Eddy. “They seem pretty optimistic. We have a few more kids than I expected, so that’s good.”
Eddy had been an assistant coach for the Rams the past four seasons, and also served as an assistant from 2000-2003. Between those stints as an assistant, Eddy was the head coach at Coloma from 2004-2014.
While wins have been tough to come by as of late for the Rams, Eddy does have some talent to work with.
Brenden Williamson returns at quarterback for South Haven for his senior year, with junior Brendan Petty lining up in the backfield. Petty also plays as a safety on defense.
Drake McFadden is a senior offensive and defensive lineman.
Trent Ridge also plays on the defensive line and is the starting center on offense.
Luke Nash is a senior defensive end, and Jaden Hollis plays wide receiver for the Rams.
Eddy said he believes the players are starting to grasp the offense.
“I think they’re having fun,” he said. “Football isn’t easy, but I see improvement.”
Eddy said the Rams plan to revert back to the single-wing offense, a scheme Eddy is familiar with as he’s installed it in different capacities in the past, including a few years back with former South Haven coach Troy Ayotte.
“It seems to fit our personnel,” Eddy said. “We’re trying to establish an identity. We went a different direction a couple years ago. It didn’t work out at the time. That happens, so we just want to do something different. Single-wing football is about as old as it gets.”
One area of improvement Eddy said he’d like to see is consistency in the run game.
“If you can run the ball with consistency, you’ve got a shot,” he said.
Eddy also said he doesn’t want his players to overthink things, and just focus on the little things.
“The reality is that we’re at the bottom half (of the conference),” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to compete. I told the kids, we’ve got to run the ball, score touchdowns and win. A huge thing, too, is getting first downs.
“We don’t want to spend too much time setting goals. We just want to move the chains and score, and then you have a chance to win.”
