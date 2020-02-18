Ella Dykstra, center, scored four goals for the Kalamazoo Kingdom Soccer Club last season. Dykstra was selected as a member of the Olympic Development Program’s 2020 Under-15 National Team that will compete abroad in the spring.
Ella Dykstra will be putting her skills to the test against the best of the best.
Dykstra – a Lake Michigan Catholic eighth-grader – made the Olympic Development Program’s (ODP) Under-15 Regional and National Soccer Teams. Dykstra will be traveling with the Regional team to London from March 20-29 and will head to Amsterdam with the National team from April 3-12.