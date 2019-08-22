BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman girls cross country team had a great start to the season at Wednesday’s Bridgman Invitational.
The Bees placed four runners in the top 10 to take first overall with 35 points, edging out Bloomingdale’s 44.
Hartford was third with 69 points, Cassopolis fourth with 146, and Bangor fifth with 152.
The Watervliet boys team placed five runners in the top 30 to earn first place with 81 points.
Karsyn Stewart led the Bees with a second-place time of 21:46.9. Summer Fast (23:08.2), Arie Hackett (23:24.4), and Jane Kaspar (23:29.5) placed fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively for Bridgman and Alexa Ackerman (25:02.1) was 15th.
“I think the girls ran really well,” Bridgman coach Spencer Carr said. “Karsyn has been our number one the past couple of years and she ran well today. Summer Fast was a freshman we knew would be pretty good but weren’t sure she’d be up there. Jane ran her fastest time ever today. Our first four ran pretty well and Alexa ran her best time ever.
“Everyone’s running really well right now.”
Bloomingdale junior Kallie Harrison pulled away from Stewart after the first mile and took first place overall with a time of 21:07.
Her teammate Aimee Sustaita (21:57.1) placed third.
“I just wanted to beat my record from last year and I did that today,” Harrison said. “I wanted to start slow and that didn’t work out the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to keep the pace that I did during the first mile and I think I did that pretty well.”
Katherine Sanchez (24:03.4) and Yovana Naranjo (24:04.7) placed eighth and ninth overall for Hartford. Allison Lauri (24:06) finished 10th for Brandywine and Madeline Madsen (24:38.9) placed 13th for Lawrence.
Gus Hinch (18:27.3) placed seventh overall for the Panthers and Ezra Troyer (18:40.3) was ninth. Trevor Pelton (19:15.6), Kody Edmonds (19:53.2), and Matthew Hanks (20:18.2) rounded out the Panthers’ top five.
“I was pretty happy with what I saw,” Watervliet coach Aaron Weber said. “We have the potential to have some pretty good depth. That’s what’s going to make us competitive this year. We don’t appear to have a frontrunner this year but we’ve got a couple of kids not too far from there. After that, we have a group of four or five that’s pretty solid.
“That’s what helped us today is that we had better depth than some other teams have at this point.”
Lawrence (101) placed second, followed by Bloomingdale (105), Bridgman (105), and Mendon (126).
Bridgman’s Joe Furlan came in first overall with a time of 17:25 and Buchanan’s Walker Barz (17:59.7) finished third.
“I knew that Buchanan kid was going out fast, so I just let it happen,” Furlan said. “I gradually caught up to him around the one-mile mark and just stayed with him until the second mile. That’s what I did and the game plan worked.”
Luke Blesy of Bridgman (18:03.5) was fourth, Lawrence’s Isaiah Beiter (18:22.3) was sixth, and Lake Michigan Catholic’s Joel Chandler (18:43.8) was 11th.
“I thought our guys ran okay today,” Carr said. “(Luke) ran a great race. Our freshmen are running well. We have three freshmen in our top seven and they ran better than I expected. We just need our veterans running better and I think they’ll do it. I think this is kind of a wake-up call for them.”
BRIDGMAN INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores – 1. Watervliet 81, 2. Lawrence 101, 3. Bloomingdale 105, 4. Bridgman105, 5. Mendon 126, 6. Cassopolis 155, 7. Buchanan 172, 8. LM Catholic 180, 9. Eau Claire 216, 10. Hartford 216, 11. River Valley 240. No team score: Bangor, New Buffalo, Michigan City (Ind.) Marquette, Brandywine, Decatur.
Top 20 finishers
1. Joe Furlan (Blom) 17:25.1, 2. Charlie Newberry (Men) 17:45.9, 3. Walker Barz (Buc) 17:59.7, 4. Luke Blesy (Brid) 18:03.5, 5. Jake Tarnow (MC) 18:12.9, 6. Isaiah Beiter (Law) 18:22.3, 7. Gus Hinch (Wat) 18:27.3, 8. Cole Millirans (Cass) 18:27.7, 9. Ezra Troyer (Wat) 18:40.5, 10. Dakota Ames (Men) 18:42.7, 11. Joe Chandler (Cath) 18:43.8, 12. Zach Trainor (Ban) 18:58.6, 13. David Garcia (Blom), 14. Alan Macyauski (Law) 19:08.1, 15. Aurelio Melgarejo (Ban) 19:14.6, Trevor Pelton (Wat) 19:15.6, 17. Kelsey Brown (Buch) 19:23.4, 18. Rigoberto Andres (EC) 19:31.7, 19. Edward Lopez (EC) 19:32.4, 20. Chipper Steffey (Brid) 19:34.1.
Girls
Team scores – 1. Bridgman 35, 2. Bloomingdale 44, 3. Hartdord 69, 4. Cassopolis 146, 5. Bangor 152, 6. Lawrence 157, 7. Watervliet 158, 8. Brandywine 169. No team score: Mendon, River Valley, New Buffalo, LM Catholic, Buchanan, Michigan City (Ind.) Marquette, Decatur.
Top 20 finishers
1. Kallie Harrison (Blom) 21:07.2 , 2. Karsyn Stewart (Brid) 21:46.9, 3. Aimee Sustaita (Blom) 21:57.1, 4. Lauren Anderson (Cass) 22:51.4, 5. Summer Fast (Brid) 23:08.2, 6. Arie Hackett (Brid) 23:24.4, 7. Jane Kaspar (Brid) (23:29.5), 8. Katherine Sanchez (Hart) 24:03.4, 9. Yovana Naranjo (Hart) 24:04.7, 10. Allison Lauri (Bry) 24:06.7, 11. Marta Douglas (Blom) 24:26.6, 12. Addison Miller (Blom) 24:28.2, 13. Madeline Madsen (Law) 24:38.9, 14. Jasmine Janicki (Hart) 24:54.6, 15. Alexa Ackerman (Brid) 25:02.1, 16. Mikaela Owen (Brid) 25:12.7, 17. McKenzie Losinki (MC) 25:18.6, 18. Olaisa Moss (Blom) 25:30.2, 19. Mayra Naranjo (Hart) 25:49.5, 20. Brisa Sanchez-Valdez (Ban) 25:50.7.
