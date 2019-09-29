Southwest Lower Peninsula
St. Joseph: Perch fishing was a challenge as they were scattered. Those fishing north of the piers in 40 to 50 feet seemed to do a little better. Lake trout were caught in 70 feet. Those trolling and pier anglers along the river mouth reported slow catch rates for salmon.
St. Joseph River: Should still have salmon and trout especially up near the dams.
South Haven: Perch fishing here was steady when boats could get out. The better fishing was in 40 feet or so. Those targeting salmon reported slow catch rates. Lake trout were found in 80 feet when trolling in the bottom 5 feet. Pier fishing was slow with only a couple fish taken with spawn on the bottom or when casting spoons.
Grand Haven: Windy conditions have limited fishing. Boat anglers reported slow catch rates for trout and salmon. A couple fish were found 65 to 130 feet down in 130 to 200 feet with orange and green spoons. Pier anglers caught small coho on alewife and gizzard shad.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Anglers were getting salmon at the 6th Street Dam. Perch and panfish activity picked up especially in the bayous. Salmon fishing picked up on the Rogue River as well.
Muskegon Lake: Bluegill and other panfish have been caught. Salmon were still trickling in and a few were caught off the channel walls. Walleye fishing was still on the slow side however those targeting pike were getting fish on rapalas, spinners and even swim baits. Catfish were hitting on crawlers.
Muskegon River: More salmon were starting to show up with fresh fish being caught up near Croton Dam. Salmon and catfish were caught at the mouth. Those fishing in Mecosta County caught perch near the Davis Bridge. Walleye, pike and bass were caught in Hardy Pond near Brower Park.
— Michigan DNR, Sept. 26