Southwest Lower Peninsula
St. Joseph: Those able to get out did find a few lake trout in 100 feet. Pier anglers caught a couple coho when casting spoons. Yellow perch were in 35 to 40 feet.
South Haven: The lake temperatures are changing from cold to warm and back to cold. Only a few salmon were caught as overall fishing was slow. Boat anglers caught mostly lake trout near the bottom in 90 to 110 feet. Perch have been caught when anglers can get out. Pier fishing for salmon was slow but those using shrimp under a bobber did manage to get a few.
Holland: Was producing some yellow perch.
Grand Haven: Boats were catching coho, along with a few Chinook salmon 45 to 90 feet down in 50 to 100 feet with pearl and chrome J-plugs. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum on gizzard shad or while casting spoons.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Some coho were starting to show up and were moving through the fish ladder. Fair to good smallmouth fishing continues.
Grand River at Lansing: The Grand Ledge, Portland and Webber dams have been opened for the fall.
Muskegon: Salmon fishing continued to be slow as the fish were scattered. A few were found 40 to 100 feet down in 50 to 200 feet. A mix of spoons, meat rigs, flies and glow plugs have taken fish. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum.
Muskegon Lake: Anglers were starting to get a few salmon when trolling spoons and J-plugs in the channel and lake. For walleye, use crank baits or a crawler harness along the weed beds. Bass were being caught however crappie were hard to find. Bluegill were hitting on wax worms.
Muskegon River: Was starting to see some salmon. Attention anglers: the Muskegon River will be treated for sea lamprey on Sept. 9. Anglers should avoid the river until Sept. 11.
— Michigan DNR, Sept. 5