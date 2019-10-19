Southwest Lower Peninsula
St. Joseph: The weather greatly hampered the ability for boats to make it out on the big lake this week. Perch fishing was slow. Pier fishing was slow.
St. Joseph River: A few bass and walleye were caught by those trolling. There was still a fair number of salmon and steelhead going through the fish ladder at Berrien Springs. Fishing pressure at the dam was low.
Dowagiac River: Had a decent number of salmon. Both salmon and steelhead were caught below the dam at Pucker Street.
South Haven: Boat anglers were not able to get out. Overall perch fishing was slow. When the weather allowed, pier anglers were few.
Black River: A couple salmon were caught by those casting spoons.
Kalamazoo River: Those drifting spawn or flies caught salmon near the Allegan Dam.
Grand Haven: When they could get out, boat anglers caught lake trout and the occasional salmon in 110 to 200 feet. Lake trout were hitting green and yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom. Pier anglers targeting steelhead reported slow catch rates. Caution: High water levels continue to cover Harbor Island boat launch parking lot.
Muskegon: When they could get out, pier anglers casting spoons or body baits caught freshwater drum. The south pier is closed for repairs.
Muskegon River: Rain and cooler temperatures helped push a decent number of salmon up into the river. Some large fish have been taken by those casting crank baits floating skein and beads. Those fly fishing have done well during the day. The occasional steelhead and brown trout were also caught.
— Michigan DNR, Oct. 17