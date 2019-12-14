Southwest Lower Peninsula
As of this report, there is really no safe ice in the area. Most of the inland lakes had open water and if there is any ice, it is not safe ice.
St. Joseph River: Walleye anglers are having some success, and the occasional steelhead may be found. The fall steelhead run is nearly done, as very few fish were observed at the fish ladders this week.
The fish ladders will remain open throughout the winter; however, past research has shown that few fish move upstream after the water temperature drops below 40 degrees. The live fish cam at the Berrien Springs fish ladder is suspended for the winter and will be reactivated around the beginning of March when the spring steelhead run begins.
Kalamazoo River: Anglers have caught the occasional steelhead.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Water levels were up once again with increased flow. Steelhead fishing was spotty as water temperatures drop. Those using beads were still getting a few. Try fishing the deeper holes.
Muskegon Lake: The docks have been pulled at the Grand Trunk launch, so boat anglers will need to bring waders. Schools of gizzard shad slowed the walleye bite; however, those trolling about 25 feet down along the ledges and along the south end near the Milwaukee Clipper have caught a few. Perch should be moving in for the winter anytime now.
Muskegon River: Water levels were still high after the last rain. Catch rates were spotty; however, the occasional steelhead still can be found.
— Michigan DNR, Dec. 12