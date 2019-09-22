Southwest Lower Peninsula
St. Joseph: Perch fishing was very inconsistent as the fish were scattered. The best catches were in 50 feet or so. Boat anglers targeting salmon close to shore reported slow catch rates. Pier fishing for salmon was slow but anglers did get a couple catfish or freshwater drum on spawn.
St. Joseph River: Staff checking the fish ladders found a fair number of coho at the Buchanan ladder. The Berrien Springs ladder had a mix of coho, steelhead and a few Chinook. Several of the coho were around 10 pounds and most of the fish were silver in color.
South Haven: Perch fishing was fair. The fish were scattered, but some good catches were made in 38 feet. Boat anglers were still catching lake trout in 80 to 100 feet and a couple salmon were found in 120 feet. Pier fishing for salmon was very slow with only the occasional fish taken by those casting spoons.
Grand Haven: Boat anglers reported slower salmon action near the piers. A few were caught on pearl and chrome plugs. Pier anglers caught small coho on spawn and gizzard shad.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Had a good number of coho observed at the 6th Street fish ladder. Some nice fish up to 12 pounds were reported.
Muskegon: Those trolling near the breakwalls found the salmon action to be very slow with only a couple fish taken on chrome or glow plugs. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum.
Muskegon Lake: Was getting small runs of salmon moving through the lake. Fish were caught between 10 feet down and the bottom in 17 feet with spoons. Hot colors were brown, gold, orange or white and red. Pike are starting to feed and were hitting on spinners. Bluegill were hitting worms or wax worms in the marinas and off the North State Park.
Muskegon River: Water levels were up some and the number of salmon in the river had increased. Anglers caught some nice fish on spawn, flies and spoons.
— Michigan DNR, Sept. 19