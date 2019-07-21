Southwest Lower PeninsulaSt. Joseph: Boat anglers targeting salmon reported slow fishing. A few trout were caught in around 80 feet however the salmon seem to be very deep. Most fish were caught on spoons. Perch fishing was inconsistent as anglers had very good fishing one day and struggled the next. Most were in 20 to 30 feet. Pier fishing for steelhead was slow but anglers were getting freshwater drum and catfish with crawlers on the bottom.South Haven: Perch fishing continues to be good here with some nice fish caught south of the piers in 30 feet. Salmon fishing was slow. A few trout and salmon were found in 90 feet. Pier anglers casting spoons caught freshwater drum, but the steelhead fishing was slow.Grand Haven: Boats continue to catch good numbers of lake trout along the occasional salmon and steelhead 45 to 90 feet down in 100 to 180 feet with green and blue spoons. Lake trout were hitting yellow and green spin-glo’s on the bottom. Pier fishing was slow except for channel cats or freshwater drum caught on alewife.Grand River at Lansing: Water levels are back to normal and the river is wadable. Few anglers were out but those fishing near the North Lansing Dam caught bullhead along with smaller panfish. Early morning and late evening are best and look for deeper water or areas that have shade. Night anglers should find some catfish.Muskegon: Lake trout continue to be caught on the bottom in 90 to 160 feet with chrome flashers and yellow spin-glo’s. A few salmon were caught on green and orange spoons 45 to 90 feet down. Pier anglers are caught freshwater drum.Muskegon River: Water levels are good however water temperatures have spiked into the 70’s. Smallmouth can be found along the edges and shady areas near structure. Fish were hitting top water baits as well as artificial crayfish, goby and minnows.
— Michigan DNR, July 17