Southwest Lower Peninsula
Overall: Rivers were still a bit high and turbid however levels should recede this week. Anglers will find a good number of salmon and steelhead in the rivers. Those fishing the inland lakes reported good catches of panfish.
St. Joseph: A few boats were out this week however those trolling near the river and around the piers reported slow catch rates. Perch fishing was also slow. Pier fishing was slow for steelhead and whitefish, but anglers did catch a couple catfish and freshwater drum.
St. Joseph River: A good number of fish were reported in the fish ladder at Berrien Springs. Mostly coho along with a fair number of steelhead and Chinook.
South Haven: Salmon anglers trolling around the pierheads reported slow fishing. A few lake trout were caught in 80 feet. Perch fishing was inconsistent as anglers reported excellent catch rates one day then very slow the next. Pier fishing was slow.
Kalamazoo River: Is producing salmon up near the Allegan Dam.
Grand Haven: Boat anglers were catching lake trout and the occasional salmon in 110 to 180 feet. Lake trout were taken with green and yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom. Caution: High water levels continue to cover the Harbor Island boat launch parking lot.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Water levels were receding. Salmon and some steelhead were caught up near the dam. Those targeting the Rogue River caught the occasional salmon. Bass anglers were finding fish early morning and evening.
Muskegon: Boat anglers reported slow catch rates for salmon. A couple pier anglers looking for steelhead had no success. The south breakwall is closed for repairs.
Muskegon Lake: Had good smallmouth action from the channel wall when using leeches and crawlers or jigging baits. Look for walleye in 12 to 16 feet near Muskegon State Park. A few perch were caught in the marinas.
Muskegon River: Though water levels were still high and fast, water clarity has improved. The salmon runs continue with fish being caught up near the dams. Steelhead were slowly starting to trickle in. Croton and Hardy Dam Ponds were producing panfish including some perch.
— Michigan DNR, Oct. 10