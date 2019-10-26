St. Joseph: No boat or pier anglers were out, as high water levels and strong winds have created dangerous conditions for both. There are no perch reports this week.
St. Joseph River: The salmon run is winding down, and more steelhead are moving up into the river. Fish have been caught near the dam at Berrien Springs.
Dowagiac River: Continues to produce salmon and steelhead below the Pucker Street Dam.
Paw Paw River: Is producing the occasional salmon and a few more steelhead.
South Haven: No perch or salmon boats made it out this week. The weather has kept boat and pier anglers off the lake.
Black River: Those casting spoons continue to catch the occasional salmon. A couple lake trout were caught on lures, and steelhead were taken when still-fishing with spawn.
Kalamazoo River: As the salmon run winds down, a good number of steelhead are moving up into the river. Try floating spawn, flies and beads up near the Allegan Dam.
Grand Haven: Has been too windy for boat or pier anglers. When they can get out, pier anglers caught small coho and some steelhead on fresh salmon spawn.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: The flow was still above average for this time of year, and the water was a bit stained. The salmon are pretty much done, so more steelhead are starting to move in. Anglers are catching a fair to good number of large steelhead on spawn and beads. The hot color was chartreuse.
Muskegon: Pier fishing for steelhead was slow. The south pier is closed for repairs.
Muskegon River: Continues to produce a few salmon, and the number of steelhead starting to show up is increasing. Bass fishing has also been good.
White River: Salmon are still being caught; however, the action is starting to slow. There has been very little activity at the Hesperia Dam.
— Michigan DNR, Oct. 24