Southwest Lower PeninsulaSt. Joseph: The weather hampered salmon fishing this past week with very few boats making it out. Pier anglers caught steelhead and catfish. Most anglers fished shrimp on the bottom. Yellow perch were caught in 30 feet of water and fishing was good both north and south of the piers.South Haven: The weather has been poor here and lake conditions not ideal for anglers to head out. Pier fishing was slow for all species and lake temperatures dropped considerably. Anglers were catching a few perch in 28 feet of water. Most fishing pressure continued to be south of the piers. Salmon fishing was very slow.Lake Macatawa: Channel cat catches were reported.Grand Haven: Good numbers of lake trout continue to be caught on the bottom in 100 to 160 feet with green or yellow spin-glo’s. The occasional salmon was taken 30 to 60 feet down with spoons and flies. Steelhead action on the piers is slow. CAUTION: water continues to cover most of the Harbor Island launch parking lot.Grand River at Grand Rapids: Has seen some pretty good size catfish, west of town.Muskegon: Had good lake trout action in 90 to 160 feet with yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom. A few salmon were caught 25 to 60 feet down on orange or green spoons. Pier fishing was slow.Muskegon Lake: Smallmouth bass were caught near shore and along the rip-rap. Walleye were found in 15 to 18 feet out near the Black Buoy. Fish just outside the weed line with a crawler harness, crank baits, husky jerks or plastic minnows. A good number of pike were caught on the east end but very few muskie. For panfish, try near the North Muskegon State Park or along the bike path on the south end.Muskegon River: Had higher water levels once again after the last round of storms. Levels are receding but the water was stained which makes fishing a bit more challenging.
— Michigan DNR, July 25