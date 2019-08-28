Buchanan is looking to turn the corner under first-year head coach Mark Frey.
“Our numbers are up this year,” Frey said. “We have about 50 kids in the program. The players are engaged and the community is engaged. We’re hoping to turn things around.”
The Bucks were a combined 2-16 over the past two seasons and hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Changing the mindset of every player in the program will be key.
“The culture was a big part of what I was selling when I got here,” Frey said. “A lot of little things need attention for a program to be successful. Weightlifting, fundraising, community support, and more. It’s not just some magic play; it’s a combined effort from different places.
“The kids have embraced that and we’re making great strides.”
Frey noted that seniors Cam Lorance (OL/DL) and Sam Riley (QB) will be key components to this year’s group.
“Cam has been a three-year starter here,” he said. “Sam is going to be a great leader. He has picked up the offense nicely. There are a lot of new faces. Excited to see what we can put out this week.”
Buchanan averaged 11.1 points per game and gave up 45.2 points on defense in 2018. Frey and the Bucks are hoping to get both the offense and defense back on track.
“Offensively, our goal is obviously to manipulate the opposing team’s defense,” he said. “We’re not going to run 1,000 concepts out there, but we will try to smoke and mirror you a bit. Utilizing speed will be key. We’re just trying to confuse your kids more than our kids.
“Defensively, we’re going to run a 4-3. We’ll be focusing on our keys and playing physical.”
Frey is the new coach on the block but he anticipates stiff competition in the BCS conference.
“I watched the film from last year extensively,” he said. “Our schedule isn’t easy but you can’t be scared. We need to go into every game thinking you have a shot at winning.”