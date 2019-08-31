BATTLE CREEK – St. Joseph refused to let a lengthy weather delay stand in the way of a season-opening win.
After waiting out a lightning delay that lasted three hours, the Bears resumed play to beat Battle Creek Central 32-19 Friday morning at C. W. Post Field.
"This was a wild one," junior quarterback Troy Pratley said. "It's definitely one you're never going to forget. There's nothing like playing at midnight with like 10 people in the crowd but we love it. It's what we live for.
"They fought hard; we had to adjust right away and our defense did a good job of keeping us in the game."
A three-hour delay is a challenge few teams have had to face but the Bears (1-0) and Bearcats (0-1) found creative ways to keep their competitive edge.
"I kept telling them to stay focused," Troy Pratley said. "I told them we have a lead but its only two scores. We didn't come this far and wait this long to blow this lead. We did enjoy those three hours, though. We were playing a crazy game of rock-paper-scissors with Central under the tunnel. That was fun stuff."
The Bearcats trimmed the Bears' lead to 32-18 with 8:55 remaining in the game following a 32-yard run from Tyshaan Williams. Central was going to attempt the extra point before the game was delayed at 9:21 p.m. Play resumed at 12:22 a.m. with the Bearcats kicking the extra point. The Bears planned to run the clock out and were able to drive into the end zone before a Troy Pratley fumble at the 3-yard line gave Central the ball back with six three remaining.
Two pass interference plays against St. Joseph prolonged Central's last drive until Corbin Kalin's sack of Theo Shepherd with 40 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Bears.
"We talk about adversity a lot," head coach Andrew Pratley said. "We felt pretty comfortable, then all of a sudden they got the score and then we got the lightning. You worry about the delay and how the kids will respond.
"Offensively we didn't finish but we ate a lot of clock and our defense finished the job. I'm super proud of them."
Pratley finished 6 of 13 for 173 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He scored two more on the ground to lead the Bears’ offense, which is still working out the kinks in its new veer offense. The team gained 173 yards through the air and 108 on the ground.
Jeremiah Sterling had 20 carries for 65 yards and Griffin Shinrock led the offense with 48 yards on three catches. Luke Hedstrom had one catch, a 68-yard touchdown strike from Troy Pratley.
"We ran it a couple of plays ago and Luke wanted to run it again," Troy Pratley said. "We tried it and we got it off. The offensive line did a good job protecting there and Luke was able to beat his man and I found him open."
A Nick Hunter punt was blocked by Hedstrom and Hunter Kalamaros returned it 14 yards for a score to put St. Joseph up 22-6 in the second quarter. The Bears led 22-12 at halftime.
The Bearcats couldn’t get out of their own way, with 11 penalties for 91 yards killing drives and setting up the Bears in good field position. Consecutive unsportsmanlike conduct penalties from the Central sideline would lead to a 35-yard Brent Huff field goal to give the Bears a 32-12 lead entering the fourth quarter.
"I think we played well in the first half," Andrew Pratley said. "We took advantage of their aggressiveness in their secondary and get a few scores. Obviously, the blocked punt was big for us too. The third quarter was big; we came out and drove and got the first score to get a bit of a lead. I'm proud of our kids because they played hard against a good football team.
"It was a tough battle but one we were pretty excited about."
Central outgained St. Joseph 313-281 for the game but the Bears’ defense was able to make plays when needed. Huff, who was a constant presence in the Central backfield, tallied 11 tackles and one sack. Christian Myers had seven tackles, one sack, and one interception and Kalamaros added two sacks.
"We gave up a couple of big plays and missed some tackles on their last touchdown, but to battle back and finish the job and come out with a 1-0 start is something to be proud of," Andrew Pratley said.
Central quarterback Theo Shepherd completed 17 of 29 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while running back Tyshaan Williams had nine carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Jaquan West had one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Hall was leading the defense with six tackles.
St. Joseph will take what it's learned from its game against Central and will try to apply it in Friday's home game against Niles. The game will reportedly be the 100th matchup between both teams.
"We struggled in our run game today," Troy Pratley said. "We'll want to fix that next week. Our defense played well but we have to finish tackling. There were a lot of mistakes tonight but we hope to learn from them and go get Niles next week."
St. Joseph 32, Battle Creek Central 19
St. Joseph 7 15 7 3 – 32
BC Central 0 12 0 7 – 19
First Quarter
SJ – Pratley 5 run (Brent Huff kick), 3:26.
Second Quarter
BCC – Tyshaan Williams 66 run (run failed), 11:34.
SJ – Hedstrom 68 pass from Pratley (Huff kick), 10:27.
SJ – Hunter Kalamaros 14 fumble return (Sterling run), 2:30
BCC – Jackson 44 pass from Shepherd (run failed), 0:59
Third Quarter
SJ – Pratley 1 run (Huff kick), 9:28.
Fourth Quarter
SJ – FG Brent Huff 35, 10:47.
BCC – Williams 32 run (Shepherd kick), 8:55.
SJ BCC
First downs 17 18
Total net yards 281 313
Rushes-yards 48-108 32-135
Passing yards 173 178
Comp-att-int 6-13-1 17-29-1
Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 11-109 12-108
Punts-avg. 3-94 5-118
Individual statistics
Rushing – St. Joseph: Jeremiah Sterling 20-65, Troy Pratley 17-29, Konner LaVanway 1-12. BC Central: Tyshaan Williams 9-110, Jaquan West 3-17, Theo Shepherd 15-5.
Passing – St. Joseph: Troy Pratley 6-13-1 173. BC Central: Theo Shepherd 17-29 178.
Receiving – St. Joseph: Griffin Shinrock 3-48, Luke Hedstrom 1-68, Briggs Mosher 1-40. BC Central: Jalen Jackson 5-63, Kylon Wilson 3-25, Jaquan West 1-44.
