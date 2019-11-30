Harbor Country Hikers
Indiana trail hike: 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Old Chicago Trail and Little Calumet River Trail near Chesterton, Ind. Insulated boots, cold weather gear and water are recommended for the two-hour hike. Harbor Country Hikers president Pat Fisher will lead the hike following a brief presentation. For more information go to harborcountryhikers.com.
Sarett Nature Center
Greens workshop: 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at Sarett. Create your own wreath with natural greens provided by Sarett. Bring your own clippers. Cost is $15 and includes greens and instructions. Wreath frames, wire and ribbon are extra, but you may bring your own. Space is limited. Call 927-4832 to register.
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 14. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Holiday greens workshops: All-day sessions from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, mini-greens from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Create natural holiday decorations. Cost for all-day session is $75, $60 for members. Mini-greens is $35, or $28 for members.
Call 695-6491 to make reservations.
Wine and wreaths: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 6, 11 and 13.
Create a custom 20-inch round wreath with the help of Ferndwood instructors. Wine and appetizers included. Cost is $48 per person. Reservations can be made for block parties of six or more. Call 695-6491 to make reservations.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Register 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3.
Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
