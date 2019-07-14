Sarett Nature Center
Summer programs: Registration is open for summer classes for youth age 4 and up. Go online to www.sarett.com or call 927-4832 for more information.
Totally turtles: 3 p.m. July 25. Join a naturalist for a 30-45 minute program on the turtles that live at Sarett. Members and kids free, adult non-members $5.
Kayak the St. Joseph River: 1 p.m. July 28. Meet at the Jasper Dairy boat launch. Kayak, flotation device and paddle provided. Bring water and a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Adults only. To register, call 927-4832.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Summer camp registration: Summer camp registration is now open. Visit www.fernwoodbotanical.org or call 695-6491 to register.
Butterflies!: 2-3 p.m. July 21. Join naturalist Ron Dudek for an interactive presentation about butterflies and metamorphosis. Cost is $12, members $10, children 10 and under free.
Harbor Country Hikers
Exploring alien species: 10 a.m. Saturday at Harbert Road Preserve. Invasive species educator Jared Harmon will discuss the effects of genetic engineering on forests and wetlands during a hike through the preserve. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Van Buren Conservation District
Oak wilt workshop: 1-3 p.m. July 22 at Van Buren Conference Center in Lawrence; 6-8 p.m. July 22 at Niles District Library; 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 23 at Cassopolis Public Library. Free workshop to help homeowners, arborists and land managers spot oak wilt disease and learn what actions to take. Oak wilt expert Dr. David Roberts, Ph.D. will provide an overview of the disease and outline its biggest concerns. Register online at www.OakWilt.Eventbrite.com.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday (closed Easter). For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. today, 6:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 28.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. July 25; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27. Register 6-7 p.m. July 23. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
