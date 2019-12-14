Harbor Country Hikers
Family holiday hike: 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the New Buffalo Area Schools Nature Study Trails. A family-oriented Christmas hike with games, prizes and refreshments. Trails are moderate difficulty and will cover about 1.5 miles. The group will meet at the New Buffalo Elementary School parking lot.
Sarett Nature Center
Nature with Nate: 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Explore trails with Sarett director Nate Fuller. Members and kids free, non-members $5.
Winter break scavenger hunt: Dec. 21-Jan. 5. Enjoy Sarett’s trails while completing a fun scavenger hunt. Stop at the front desk for details.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Wild Ones meeting: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Meetings held the last Sunday of each month. Get involved with restoring native plants, natural landscapes, and pollinators to your backyard and local community. For more information on Wild Ones, please contact Heather Catania at skaarcat@aol.com.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Winter archery: Youth instructional 2 p.m. Jan. 5. Equipment provided, no charge, non-members welcome. Youth 3-d 3 p.m. Jan. 5, no charge, non-members welcome. Traditional 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 6 for 10 weeks, compound 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Both leagues $50 for members, $100 for non-members. For more info call Dan at 277-4789.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
