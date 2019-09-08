Sarett Nature Center
Paddle on the Kalamazoo River: noon Sept. 22. Meet at Sarett and a naturalist will take participants to the river. Paddle from the Allegan dam to the pipeline. Cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and includes kayak, transportation and equipment. Must register by calling 927-4832.
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23, Dec. 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 3. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Cost is $6/session or $45 for all sessions. Membership is required. Call 927-4832 for more information or to register.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
The marvel of trees: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Become familar with methods for estimating the age of trees and use one of them on a scavenger hunt for Fernwood Big Trees. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Register by Sept. 13.
Fall night hike: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Discover how unique nature is at night, call for screech owls and listen for bats hunting for insects. Bring a flashlight. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Children 8 and under are free. Register by Sept. 18.
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day: Sept. 21. Go to smithsonian.com/museumdaylive to download a coupon for free admission for two to Fernwood.
Warren Dunes State Park
Volunteer stewardship workday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14. Meet at the picnic area south of the campground. Help protect the dune system and rare/threatened thistle by removing spotted knapweed. Long sleeves are recommended as some can be sensitive to this plant. To reach the workday leader, call Wayne at 921-0232.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Combo hunter safety/bow hunter safety class: 6-9 p.m. Sept 16-18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21. Cost is $10, and all dates must be attended to receive certificates. Call Dan at 277-4789 to register.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14. Register 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
