Sarett Nature Center
Sweetheart Snowshoe (or Hike with your Honey): 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Sarett is teaming up with 12 Corners Vineyard to bring you an evening to enjoy time snowshoeing with your sweetheart. End your snowshoe at an outdoor warming area with a glass of wine. Call 927-4832 to register. Cost is $8 for members, $12 for non-members. Price includes one glass of wine and snowshoe rental. Additional glasses may be purchased at time of program.
Junior Naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 12. A special club for kids ages nine and older who are really interested in nature. Fill nature journals with findings and learn how to share your love of nature with others. Club will also meet March 16 and April 16. Cost is $10 per session. Payment is required in advance of sessions. Call 927-4832 to register or if you have questions. Club size is limited. Membership required.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
CPL classes: The Watervliet Rod and Gun Club is offering concealed pistol license classes.
February: Register from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 8. Classes are from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 10 and from 8 a.m. until finished (around 4-5 p.m.) Feb. 12. For more information, call 470-9191.