Berrien County Hikers
Goldberry Woods Hike: 10 a.m. Saturday. Explore the trails at Goldberry Woods (9902 Community Hall Road, Union Pier) and learn about ticks and Lyme disease from Goldberry inkeeper Julie Haberichter. The presentation starts after the hike at 11 a.m. Both hike and presentation/workshop will observe social distancing, and face masks are required for both. For the hike, attendees should wear long pants, comfortable shoes or boots, a hat and insect repellent. For more information, go online to www.harborcountryhikers.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
CPL classes: The Watervliet Rod and Gun Club is offering concealed pistol license classes through the end of the year.
September: Register from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 15. Classes are from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19.
October: Register from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. Classes are from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 8 and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10.
December: Register from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 1. Classes are from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5.
For more information, call 470-9191 or 468-3837.