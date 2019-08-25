Sarett Nature Center
Ron Dudek’s carnivorous plants: 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Dudek discusses his experiences growing venus flytraps, pitcher plants and sundews. His book on the subject will also be available for purchase. Cost for non-members is $7 for adults, $3 for kids; for members, $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
Fall into Autumn Festival: Sept. 7. The festival will feature many different family friendly events including nature hikes, wagon rides, crafts, music from Campfire Stu, face painting and more throughout the day. Cost for non-members is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $25 per family; for members, $8 for adults, $2 for kids and $20 for family. Call 927-4832 for more information.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Monarch butterfly tagging: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1. Local experts the Pozivilko family discuss the monarch life cycle, how to create a Monarch Waystation, and the Monarch Watch tagging program. View live monarch butterflies and see them released into the wild.
Fall birds at Warren Dunes: 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Study regional species, migrating warblers, young-of-the-year birds, and the first of our winter residents. Meet at the Warren Dunes State Park Floral Lane entrance. Cost is $15 for non-members, $12 for members. Warren Dunes entry fees apply.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Combo hunter safety/bow hunter safety class: 6-9 p.m. Sept 16-18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21. Cost is $10, and all dates must be attended to receive certificates. Call Dan at 277-4789 to register.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Harbor Country Hikers
Learning about wetlands and drainage: 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Hoadley Nature Trail, Three Oaks. Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin will explain the benefits of using constructed wetlands during the hike around Schwark Drain and through the adjacent nature trails. The trails are found behind Harding’s Grocery on U.S. 12.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Aug. 8.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14. Register 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
Submit information for Get Outdoors to sports@TheHP.com, fax to 429-4392 or call 429-1294 by Wednesday.