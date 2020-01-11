Warren Dunes
Volunteer stewardship work days: 1-4 p.m. Jan 12, 19 and 26. Meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground. Volunteers will help remove non-native woody bushes and vines from dune areas. No experience is necessary. Dress for the weather, bring a pair of work gloves and hand trimmers if you have them. For more information, contact Heidi M. Frei at freih@michigan.gov.
Harbor Country Hikers
Robinson Woods Preserve quiet hike: 1 p.m. Jan. 18. HCH president Pat Fisher will share the postglacial history of the area during the 1.5-mile moderate level hike. Cold weather gear and water are recommended. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Sarett Nature Center
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 18. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Wine, glide and dine: Ski (or walk if there is no snow) over Sarett's trails. Bring a head light to help navigate. Stop to enjoy a fire and hot cider or mulled wine. The trail will end at the nature center where coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be waiting. Bring a dish to pass, your own table service and favorite beverage. Cost is $5 ($3 for members). Call 927-4832 to register.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Terrarium making: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Fernwood. Learn the art of creating a chic miniature garden under glass. Plants, potting mix and containers provided, but feel free to bring your own creative elements. Cost is $55 ($44 for members). Register by Jan. 15.
Wild ones meeting: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Meetings held the last Sunday of each month. Get involved with restoring native plants, natural landscapes, and pollinators to your backyard and local community. For more information on Wild Ones, please visit www.wildones.org or contact Heather Catania at skaarcat@aol.com.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 18. Register from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 14. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.
