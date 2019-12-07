Sarett Nature Center
Greens workshop: 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at Sarett. Create your own wreath with natural greens provided by Sarett. Bring your own clippers. Cost is $15 and includes greens and instructions. Wreath frames, wire and ribbon are extra, but you may bring your own. Space is limited. Call 927-4832 to register.
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 14. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
The science of birdsong: 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Drs. Sharon Gill and Maarten Vonhof of Western Michigan University share how birds adapt their songs to their environment. Members free, non-members $5.
Nature with Nate: 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Explore trails with Sarett director Nate Fuller. Members and kids free, non-members $5.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Wine and wreaths: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 13. Create a custom 20-inch round wreath with the help of Ferndwood instructors. Wine and appetizers included. Cost is $48 per person. Reservations can be made for block parties of six or more. Call 695-6491 to make reservations.
Wild Ones meeting: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Meetings held the last Sunday of each month. Get involved with restoring native plants, natural landscapes, and pollinators to your backyard and local community. For more information on Wild Ones, please visit www.wildones.org or contact Heather Catania at skaarcat@aol.com.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
