Sarett Nature Center
Annual Audubon Christmas bird count: 8 a.m. Dec. 31. Volunteers are needed to count birds for this event. Call 927-4832 to register. Areas will be divided up so small groups can cover an area in a reasonable amount of time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 11:30 am
Annual Audubon Christmas bird count: 8 a.m. Dec. 31. Volunteers are needed to count birds for this event. Call 927-4832 to register. Areas will be divided up so small groups can cover an area in a reasonable amount of time.