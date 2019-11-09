Harbor Country Hikers
The other side of the dune: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Grand Mere State Park. The natural history of the Grand Mere Embayment and its wetlands will be covered during a 1-mile round-trip option on a paved, wheelchair accessible path, or the full 3-mile round-trip hike that includes a non-paved trail. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Warren Dunes State Park
Invasive species removal work day: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 10. Meet at picnic area just south of the campground. Volunteers will work within the park’s woodlots to help rid them of privet, autumn olive, honeysuckle and other non-native invasive plants.
Sarett Nature Center
Wanderlust volunteer work day: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 16. Join Wanderlust Outfitters to help prepare the trails for winter. For more information or to sign up, contact Wanderlust Outfitters at 281-7047.
Jasper Pulaski Wildlife Refuge: 2:30-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Join Sarett naturalists for a fall trip to this Indiana wildlife refuge, which is known for staging thousands of sandhill cranes. Bring a snack or sack supper and dress warmly. Cost is $12/person. Call 927-4832 to register.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Propagating native plants from seed: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Learn about the cycle of perennial plant production from seed to garden, and hear tips on how to grow these plants. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Register by Nov. 15.
Take a hike: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Walk Fernwood’s trails on National Take a Hike Day. Cost is $5, members and children under 10 free. Must register in advance. Go to fernwoodbotanical.org for more information.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Register 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
