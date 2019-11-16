Warren Dunes State Park
Invasive species removal work day: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Meet at picnic area just south of the campground. Volunteers will cut and stump treat scattered invasive woody shrubs and oriental bittersweet before they encroach further into the natural landscape. No experience is necessary.
Sarett Nature Center
Jasper Pulaski Wildlife Refuge: 2:30-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Join Sarett naturalists for a fall trip to this Indiana wildlife refuge, which is known for staging thousands of sandhill cranes. Bring a snack or sack supper and dress warmly. Cost is $12/person. Call 927-4832 to register.
Junior Naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Dec. 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Propagating native plants from seed: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Learn about the cycle of perennial plant production from seed to garden, and hear tips on how to grow these plants. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Register by Nov. 15.
Take a hike: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Walk Fernwood’s trails on National Take a Hike Day. Cost is $5, members and children under 10 free. Must register in advance. Go to fernwoodbotanical.org for more information.
Weather, Climate Change and the Environment of the Future: 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 23. Listen to the science behind climate change, what it means for the planet, and how plants, animals, and environments are only going to continue to change as we move forward. Cost is $12, or $10 for members.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Register 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
Submit information for Get Outdoors to sports@TheHP.com, fax to 429-4392 or call 429-1294 by Wednesday.