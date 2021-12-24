Sarett Nature Center

Annual Audubon Christmas bird count: 8 a.m. Dec. 30. Volunteers are needed to count birds for this event. Call 927-4832 to register. Areas will be divided up so small groups can cover an area in a reasonable amount of time.

