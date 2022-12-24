Sarett Nature Center
Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count: 8 a.m. Dec. 31. Volunteers are needed to count birds as a part of Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count event to create a census of birds. Volunteers will cover a small area in the area and drive around to tally up all the birds they see. To volunteer, call 927-4832.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
CPL classes: The Watervliet Rod and Gun Club is offering monthly concealed pistol license classes. Registration is at 6 p.m. on the Tuesday evening prior to the Thursday class at the WRGC Clubhouse. Thursday classes are 6-10 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday classes are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 470-9191 to register or for more info.
Class dates: Jan. 12 and 14, Feb. 16 and 18, March 9 and 11, April 13 and 16, May 18 and 20, June 15 and 17, July 13 and 16, Aug. 10 and 12, Sept. 14 and 16, Oct. 12 and 14, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.