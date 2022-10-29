The art and entertainment form of drag has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. Opponents often coordinate protests at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Performers and organizers of events like drag story hours say the protesters are the ones terrorizing children and making them political pawns. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the intent of the art form and its rich history.