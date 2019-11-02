Warren Dunes State Park
Invasive species removal work day: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Meet at picnic area just south of the campground. Volunteers will be cutting and stump treating scattered invasive woody shrubs and oriental bittersweet before they encroach further into the natural landscape. No experience is necessary.
Sarett Nature Center
Ducks at Brown Sanctuary: 9 a.m. Nov. 3. Join naturalist Mike Mahler to view different types of waterfowl at Brown Sanctuary. Meet at Sarett to take a van to the site. Cost is $6, or $3 for members.
Wanderlust volunteer work day: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 16. Join Wanderlust Outfitters to help prepare the trails for winter. For more information or to sign up, contact Wanderlust Outfitters at 281-7047.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Wild about weasels: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9. Children ages 6-10 learn about the weasel family. Dress for walking the trails. Cost is $12, or $10 for members.
Propagating native plants from seed: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Learn about the cycle of perennial plant production from seed to garden, and hear tips on how to grow these plants. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Register by Nov. 15.
Take a hike: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Walk Fernwood's trails on National Take a Hike Day. Cost is $5, members and children under 10 free. Must register in advance. Go to fernwoodbotanical.org for more information.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Deer hunter sight-in day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Cost is $5 per gun. Open to the public. Sight in at 50 and 100 yards. Contact Al Foster at 930-4110 with questions.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.; 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Register 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
